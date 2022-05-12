Manchester United are monitoring Frenkie de Jong’s situation at Barcelona this summer, though could face an uphill task to get any prospective deal over the line.

United are hoping to bolster their midfield in the transfer market over the coming months, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic expected to leave Old Trafford.

De Jong played for United’s incoming manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax on their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Camp Nou and reports in Spain have suggested Barcelona would be willing to listen to offers.

De Jong is thought to be reluctant to leave, however, unless it becomes clear that he has no future under head coach Xavi.

The Netherlands international is also keen to keep playing in the Champions League, which United have failed to qualify for after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ten Hag’s Ajax in a £65m deal in 2019, despite interest from Manchester City.

Xavi last month insisted that De Jong is “the present and the future” of Barcelona but admitted that “he has to be consistent” in order to be sure of his place.