Follow all the action as Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League this evening.
Protests against the Glazer ownership have overshadowed United’s recent fixtures, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffering back-to-back defeats at home against Leicester City and Liverpool. Around 10,000 supporters will return to Old Trafford tonight and their animosity in the wake of the Super League scandal could lead to a somewhat hostile atmosphere. “We’re hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day, that we move together, play a good game of football, because that’s my job - to prepare the team to play well and that they’ll enjoy the day,” Solskjaer said ahead of the match after admitting the protests may have impacted his side’s recent performances. “That’s important, that we get back and enjoy being together. The mood in any club, and the relationship between a team and the fans, is vital to what happens on the pitch.”
Meanwhile, Fulham have already succumbed to relegation, despite a valiant effort to avoid such a fate in the second half of the season, and Scott Parker’s are now already preparing for life back in the Championship. Follow all the action live below:
TEAM NEWS - MAN UTD VS FULHAM
THE FANS ARE BACK
Up to 10,000 Manchester United fans are expected to be in attendance for Fulham’s visit to Old Trafford this evening after the UK Government moved to the next step of relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
Fan protests against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club have overshadowed recent United fixtures and in the wake of the recent Super League scandal a hostile welcome from the supporters is not out of the question.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We’ve been waiting for a long, long time to welcome the fans back and of course the last couple of home games – especially the Liverpool ones, with the protests… it’s never nice to see a club that is not united, the fans and the team. So of course, we’re hoping that Tuesday is going to be a positive day, that we move together, that we play a good game of football, because that’s my job – to prepare the team, to play well and that they enjoy the day. That’s important now, that we get back and enjoy being together.”
MAN UTD’S PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Bruno Fernandes picked up Manchester United’s player of the season award for the second consecutive year after supporters overwhelming voted for the Portuguese star:
RECENT FORM
Manchester United are looking to bounce-back after a less than stellar performance saw them lose 4-2 to Liverpool last Thursday. The Red Devils have lost their last two league games and although they cannot drop out of the top four they’ll want to regain their winning ways to take some momentum into the Europa League final next week.
Eight games without a win has seen Fulham relegated from the Premier League. They last picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on the 18th April and since then have suffered defeats to Chelsea, Burnley and Southampton, who won 3-1 last Saturday. Scott Parker will want to end the season positively and a victory for the Cottagers at Old Trafford tonight could be just the thing.
EARLY TEAM NEWS
Manchester United could be given a boost with Daniel James and Anthony Martial having recovered from injuries although they may both be lacking match fitness.
However, Harry Maguire remains out as he deals with an ankle injury.
Mario Lemina is available for Fulham after being ineligible to face parent club Southampton at the weekend but Tom Cairney is not yet fit to play and Antonee Robinson has been ruled out.
UNITED HOST FULHAM AS FANS RETURN TO OLD TRAFFORD
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League this evening, with 10,000 fans set to be in attendance at Old Trafford.
