Manchester United will welcome fans back to Old Trafford tonight for the visit of Fulham.

The game will see 10,000 supporters in Old Trafford and they are sure to make a big noise as they finally get a taste of live football again.

If they can cheer United on to victory then it will be enough to clinch second in the table.

United’s players will have one eye on the Europa League final next week, while Fulham will be auditioning for places in Scott Parker’s team next term in the Championship.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off at 6pm BST tonight, Tuesday 18 May.

How to watch on TV

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

How to watch online

Subscribers can stream the match live online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

United may bring Daniel James and Anthony Martial back into the squad after injury, but Harry Maguire will not be fit.

Fulham are without left-back Antonee Robinson while Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain injured.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Fulham: Areola; Tete, Tosin, Andersen; Aina, Reed, Anguissa, Onomah; Cavaleiro, Carvalho, De Cordova-Reid

Prediction

Fulham have understandably taken their foot off the gas since relegation was confirmed. United, in front of home fans, will make no mistake. Manchester United 2-0 Fulham.