Gary Neville believes Erik ten Hag may be wary of accepting the Manchester United job as the club’s current farce has made it a “graveyard for reputations”.

After being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, United’s misery has deepened with a draw against Leicester followed by a defeat against Everton at the weekend.

It has left Ralf Rangnick’s side seventh in the table and Neville has claimed that Ten Hag, who is also reportedly subject to interest from RB Leipzig, could be hesitant to take on such a drastic rebuilding job.

“I suspect Rangnick will be speaking to Ten Hag honestly, [Donny] van de Beek will be answering him honestly,’ Neville said on his podcast. “We know Edwin van der Sar is over at Ajax and will be speaking to Ten Hag honestly.

“They will be saying be very careful about going to Manchester United because it can be a graveyard for reputations at this moment in time.

“Rangnick came with an incredible reputation but he’s now starting to be wounded by what’s happening around him and he looks weaker and vulnerable on the touchline due to the performances of players on the pitch, who have nothing to do with him.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a good man, the players liked him and yet they turned him over. It’s a real difficult position for the club to be at.”

Neville also questioned the players in Manchester United’s dressing room and claimed not one of them would get into the team at either Manchester City or Liverpool.

“I’ve got very few words left for Manchester United,” he said. “No anger, no comment anymore. They are a bit of a farce; you almost expect it from them. The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad.

“When I look at Manchester City and Liverpool, they have humble football players; no over-inflated egos, they understand their position, the team comes first.

“There isn’t one Manchester United player that would get into any of those two teams, so why would you have an over-inflated ego, think you didn’t have to work hard, or be spiritless? I don’t see anything anymore.”