Gary Neville warns Ralf Rangnick of Manchester United’s ‘disjointed and disconnected’ squad
‘They have lost all their confidence, haven’t really got a system of play and are not very good defensively’
Gary Neville has warned Manchester United’s new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, that he is inheriting a “disconnected and “disjointed” squad.
Rangnick was granted a work permit on Thursday but will watch United’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal from the stands at Old Trafford, having not yet had the chance to properly work with his players.
Neville said his dream scenario for the remainder of the season would be a top-four finish and victory in the FA Cup, but is under no illusions over the task Rangnick faces to coax the best out of United’s current squad.
“It’s been a terrible start to the season and the manager has lost his job,” Neville was quoted as saying in The Sun.
“For Ralf Rangnick, to finish in the top four would be a successful season. If we could win the FA Cup that would be incredible.
“He has to somehow get those players, who have looked so disconnected and disjointed in the last two or three months, sorted straight away.
“They have lost all their confidence, haven’t really got a system of play and are not very good defensively. He’s got a big job to do but top four has to be the target for him this season.”
Rangnick’s absence from the dugout means Michael Carrick will remain in caretaker charge for United’s fixture against Arsenal.
Rangnick, who will remain employed by United for two years in a consultancy role after his six-month contract as interim manager concludes in the summer, will instead begin his tenure with a home fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies