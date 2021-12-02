Gary Neville warns Ralf Rangnick of Manchester United’s ‘disjointed and disconnected’ squad

‘They have lost all their confidence, haven’t really got a system of play and are not very good defensively’

Tom Kershaw
Thursday 02 December 2021 15:19
Gary Neville has warned Manchester United’s new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, that he is inheriting a “disconnected and “disjointed” squad.

Rangnick was granted a work permit on Thursday but will watch United’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal from the stands at Old Trafford, having not yet had the chance to properly work with his players.

Neville said his dream scenario for the remainder of the season would be a top-four finish and victory in the FA Cup, but is under no illusions over the task Rangnick faces to coax the best out of United’s current squad.

“It’s been a terrible start to the season and the manager has lost his job,” Neville was quoted as saying in The Sun.

“For Ralf Rangnick, to finish in the top four would be a successful season. If we could win the FA Cup that would be incredible.

“He has to somehow get those players, who have looked so disconnected and disjointed in the last two or three months, sorted straight away.

“They have lost all their confidence, haven’t really got a system of play and are not very good defensively. He’s got a big job to do but top four has to be the target for him this season.”

Rangnick’s absence from the dugout means Michael Carrick will remain in caretaker charge for United’s fixture against Arsenal.

Rangnick, who will remain employed by United for two years in a consultancy role after his six-month contract as interim manager concludes in the summer, will instead begin his tenure with a home fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

