Grimsby goalkeeper and Man United fan admits he’s ‘half fuming’ after inflicting stunning upset

Grimsby Town goalkeeper, Christy Pym, admitted to being ‘half-fuming’ after helping his team into the next round of the Carabao Cup by inflicting a stunning defeat on Manchester United at Blundell Park.

The League Two outfit took a two goal lead in the first half after Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren both beat an underperforming Andre Onana before Bryan Mbeumo, scoring his first goal for the club, and Harry Maguire helped Man Utd to force a shootout.

The decisive moment came as Mbeumo struck the crossbar with his second spot-kick in an epic 18-minute shootout to settle the second-round tie.

Pym was called into action to keep the shootout alive and made one save before his teammates managed to secure a lengthy and historic 12-11 win.

Speaking to Sky Sports following Grimsby victory Pym, who is a Man Utd fan, joked that he was ‘half-fuming’ by the fact the team he supports lost.

“It’s not sunk in yet, I’m a Man United fan so I’m half-fuming a little bit,” he said, “Nights like this are what you play football for so, it was beautiful.”

When asked about the shootout itself, Pym joked: “I should have done a little bit better, shouldn’t I?”

He went on to explain: “We sat down yesterday, me and the goalie coach, Steve, and we had a good hour going through penalties just in case. It just kept changing and I was a bit fuming but I got one save and kept us in it and the boys did the rest. They were brilliant.”

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Meanwhile, Vernam admitted nerves almost got the better of him during the shootout.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a nervy wait. When it just kept going on and on, you just never know. We scored and thought ‘right we have a chance’ and then they kept scoring.

“It’s an amazing feeling, one that will live with us forever. The message all week has been about belief and knowing how good we are and the gaffer’s instilled that.

“So to pull that off is an amazing feeling and we’re going to enjoy the moment.”