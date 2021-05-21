Harry Maguire could be closing in on a return from injury after the Manchester United captain appeared without crutches at the premiere of the new documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.

Maguire suffered ankle ligament damage in United’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on 9 May and has not featured since.

The centre-back is not expected to step out in the Red Devils’ final league game of the term – against Wolves on Sunday – but United fans have been given some hope that Maguire could play in the Europa League final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team take on Villarreal in Gdansk on 26 May, and on Thursday night Maguire was seen in public without crutches or a protective boot for the first time since sustaining his injury, as he attended the premiere of the new film documenting the life and career of former United coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The news will also serve as a boost for England coach Gareth Southgate, who on Tuesday will announce his squad for this summer’s rescheduled Euro 2020.

Maguire has been expected to be included despite his injury, but the speed of his recovery may mean the 28-year-old can start in England’s tournament-opener against Croatia on 13 June.