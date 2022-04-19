Harry Maguire insists derailing Liverpool’s unprecedented quadruple bid is not a motivating factor ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Anfield tonight.

After lifting the Carabao Cup in February, Liverpool beat Manchester City last weekend to reach the FA Cup final. They remain just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race while a Champions League semi-final tie against Villarreal leaves Liverpool as heavy favourites to reach another European final.

United meanwhile have renewed hope in the top-four race after Tottenham and Arsenal both stumbled at the weekend, but Maguire said righting the wrongs of United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool earlier this season was the biggest incentive for his side.

“I don’t think that’s part of our motivation [stopping Liverpool’s quadruple bid], to be honest,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans.

“The fans have stuck with us throughout this season, they turn up in their numbers wherever they go, they’ve been amazing in such a difficult season.

“For us to go to Anfield, perform well and get the three points, it would be a huge moment for us to give to the fans. So I think that’s the big motivation for us.”

Maguire admitted the 5-0 defeat in October was “one of the lowest points” in his career and said United will have to be at their very best in order to avoid another defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side.

“Yeah for sure, like you say that was such a low point, the lowest point of the season, one of the lowest points of my career, and I’m sure the rest of the lads’, without international football involved in that,” he said.

“You don’t need motivation to play in these games. It’s such a big rivalry, when you join this club you know the rivalry, it’s one of the biggest in the world.

“It’s a game we’ve got to look forward to. We know we’re going to have to play at our best to get something, and that’s what we’ve got to prepare for.”