Manchester United’s financial blow revealed after early exit from Europe

Manchester United could face a £40m hit to their income this season because they will play far fewer matches at Old Trafford after their early exits from Europe and the Carabao Cup.

United played a club record 33 home games in all competitions last season, bringing in their biggest ever matchday revenue of £136.4m – an average of more than £4m per match.

But this season United could play as few as 23 times at Old Trafford, depending on whether Erik ten Hag’s team, who are away at Wigan in the third round, get any home FA Cup ties, and will have a maximum of 26 matches at their own ground.

United played just once on their own turf in the Carabao Cup – the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle – and three times in the Champions League, where finishing bottom of Group A means they do not even drop into the Europa League, in addition to 19 home Premier League matches.

By contrast, they had six home Europa League matches last season and four each in the Carabao and FA Cups, when they were drawn at Old Trafford in each round. In 2021-22, when they had 26 home games, their matchday revenue was £110.5m, while it may drop to under £100m this season.

Aided by those 33 home matches, United posted record revenues of £648.4m for the 2022-23 financial year. They originally forecasted that sum to rise again, to between £650m and £680m, for the current year. However, their early exit from the Champions League will also cost them broadcasting revenue from Uefa.

United missed out on an initial £8.2m, which they would have received if they had reached the last 16, and up to £45m if they had won the competition. However, because they only took four points in their pool, they only earned around £3m.