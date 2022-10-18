Jump to content

Manchester United team news: Anthony Martial out of Tottenham but Christian Eriksen could return

Martial has missed nine of United’s 13 games this season

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday 18 October 2022 16:50
Comments
<p>Manchester United forward Anthony Martial</p>

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

(Getty Images)

Anthony Martial will not be available for Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur but Christian Eriksen could return to face his former club.

Martial has missed nine of United's 13 games this season through injury and is yet to recover from a back problem suffered during the recent win at Everton.

Erik ten Hag had hoped to welcome the 27-year-old back for Sunday's goalless draw with Newcastle but he is still recovering, having already struggled with hamstring and Achilles issues since the start of the campaign.

Christian Eriksen also missed the visit of Newcastle, as well as last week's Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia after coming down with an illness.

Eriksen has now returned to full training and could be in line to start against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

"Anthony Martial is not available, he's back on the pitch but not in the team training," Ten Hag said. "Christian returned in the team training today and we have to see tomorrow if he has the energy."

United are also set to be without long-term absentees captain Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek but Ten Hag said all three will soon be available selection again.

"They are making good progress and they will all return in team training this week," he said.

