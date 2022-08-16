Jump to content
Manchester United ‘add Jamie Vardy to transfer options’ after nightmare Premier League start

The 35-year-old is believed to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 16 August 2022 07:48
Comments
Jamie Vardy is reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly sounding out a move for Jamie Vardy as they look to recover from a poor start to the season. The Athletic says club bosses are weighing up a bid for the 35-year-old Leicester striker. The former England striker is reported to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

The Sun reports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on the Red Devils’ wish list. The Barcelona forward has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and United are believed to be ready to make a bid for the former Arsenal captain, who is also on Chelsea’s radar.

Bristol City look set to face a tough battle to retain forward Antoine Semenyo. According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are prepared to offer £12million for the 22-year-old, while Bournemouth and Everton are also interested in the Ghana international.

The Times says Chelsea are readying an improved bid of £45m for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, after an earlier offer of £40m was rejected.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matheus Nunes: Portuguese outlet Record says the Sporting midfielder has agreed to join Wolves for a club-record fee of £38m.

Cesare Casadei: Chelsea are leading the race for the 19-year-old Inter Milan midfielder, reports the Guardian.

