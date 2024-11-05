Manchester United fans favour new stadium over Old Trafford redevelopment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A majority of Manchester United fans favour a new stadium rather than the redevelopment of Old Trafford, a survey has found.

Fifty-two per cent out of more than 50,000 Red Devils season ticket holders, members and executive club members prefer the idea of a new build, compared to 31 per cent who support the redevelopment of the existing stadium.

Seventeen per cent were undecided on the best option, which is being looked at by the club’s owners in conjunction with the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes former United defender Gary Neville, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and World Athletics president Lord Coe among its membership.

No firm timeframe has been put on taking a final decision on which path to take, but the PA news agency understands, as first reported by the Daily Telegraph, that it is now more likely to be in the spring or summer of next year once the Task Force’s findings have been fully digested. There had previously been indications that the decision would be made before the end of this year.

United said on Tuesday that an “options report” would still be delivered by the Task Force by the end of the year.

The Task Force is understood to have centred its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.

Sources close to the Task Force told PA in the summer that this is about more than simply building a new stadium, and going ahead with this plan would represent the most ambitious regeneration project in Europe.

United found newer season ticket holders were most likely to support a new build, with positive sentiment for it also increasing with age.

Rick McGagh, the club’s director of fan engagement, said: “We are delighted that this survey received the most responses in the club’s history. It shows how important this work is, and to have this level of engagement at this stage is a really positive place to start.

“We know how important our home is to fans and we need to listen to them and gain all their views and insights in order to develop the world-class stadium they deserve.

“We are able to view the results through different lenses to understand if our season ticket holders feel differently about anything than say our official members. And if younger fans have different views to older fans. This insight is incredibly helpful and allows the project team to understand the differences as well as the commonality in our fanbase.”

In September it was announced United had appointed Foster + Partners “to develop a masterplan for the Old Trafford Stadium District, covering the club-owned land that surrounds the existing stadium”.

The club are holding ‘Town Hall’ sessions at Old Trafford on Tuesday and Wednesday to offer fans further information on the various options and plans being discussed.