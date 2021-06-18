Gary Neville has criticised what could well be Manchester United’s home shirt for the upcoming season.

A picture emerged online of a jersey that, it has been claimed, is United’s home shirt for 2021/22, and former club defender Neville shared his thoughts on Twitter on Friday.

Less than impressed with the jersey, Neville wrote: “I tend to love every United home kit but I don’t like this one at all! (if it is the home kit).

“Am I being harsh?”

Former right-back Neville represented United between 1992 and 2011, sporting numerous classic United kits across more than 400 appearances.

“Sponsor isn’t right, arms aren’t right and just feels basic without tapping into heritage,” the 46-year-old continued.

Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season were revealed this week, with United set to open their campaign against Leeds at Old Trafford on 14 August.