Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester United ‘line up Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement’

Away from Manchester United, Liverpool wide man Fabio Carvalho could be switching his international allegiance back to England

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 16 November 2022 07:52
Comments
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Manchester United have “accelerated” plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Paris St Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, 23, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper writes the Red Devils will “jettison” the 37-year-old after his bombshell interview in which he savaged his club and said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag. Mbappe – a France World Cup winner – has since emerged as a potential target to replace Ronaldo, with United reportedly prepared to pay his £150million-plus transfer fee.

The same newspaper speculates Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho could be switching his allegiance back to England after quitting Portugal’s Under-21 side. The 20-year-old has impressed at Anfield since his summer switch from Fulham and has also represented the Three Lions at youth level.

The Daily Express says Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs in a “six-way tussle” to try and sign Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan. The Italian club had reportedly hoped to tie the 27-year-old down to a new contract before the World Cup break.

And the Liverpool Echo reports that Leicester, Everton and Brighton are all interested in signing former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, 28, from Lens.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Pavard: Football Italia reports the 26-year-old has said he would be open to joining AC Milan from Bayern Munich despite the France defender being heavily linked with Manchester United.

Toni Kroos: Sport reports Manchester City could make a move for the 32-year-old Germany midfielder, but Real Madrid are hopeful that he will renew his contract.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in