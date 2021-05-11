Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are juggling a hectic fixture schedule, with their postponed match against Liverpool rescheduled for this Thursday, allowing the squad just 48 hours to recover. That is likely to force Solskjaer to rotate his team, however, he will be all too aware that defeat tonight would mean Manchester City are officially crowned as champions.
With United’s attention on the Europa League final, there is far more for Leicester to gain or lose tonight. The Foxes are enduring another poor end to an impressive season, thrashed 4-2 last time out by Newcastle, and from a position of power they are now nervously clinging on for a top-four finish. Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently five points clear of West Ham, while Liverpool are one point further back but boast a game in hand. Leicester have by far the trickiest run-in, with games against Chelsea and Tottenham following the FA Cup final. Follow all the action live below:
SOLSKJAER ON FIXTURE CONGESTION
ARREST MADE OVER PROTESTS
NO SIGN OF PROTESTS
Manchester United’s last home game had to be called off after thousands of fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club. The fans managed to get onto the pitch and stop the players from arriving at the ground in an attempt to show their dissatisfaction over the proposed European Super League and how the club is run.
Today though there is no sign of any protests as fans have kept away from the ground. It had been thought that another display might take place so there is a big police presence on the concourse.
SOLSKJAER ON HIS TEAM SELECTION
Eyebrows will be raised at the strength of Manchester United starting line up but with a third game in six days still to come, and against Liverpool no less, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw this as an opportunity to rest players. He said:
TEAM NEWS - CHANGES
As expected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes sweeping changes to the Manchester United starting XI with only Mason Greenwood keeping his place in the team. Anthony Elanga makes his debut and Amad Diallo starts in his first Premier League game.
Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to the Leicester line up. James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira drop out with Luke Thomas and Ayoze Perez replacing them.
TEAM NEWS - MAN UTD VS LEICESTER
CAVANI EXTENDS OLD TRAFFORD STAY
Manchester United get a boost in morale earlier this week as 34-year-old striker Edinson Cavani signed a one-year extension to remain at Old Trafford until summer 2022. The Uruguay international has scored 15 goals in his 35 appearances fo the Red Devils and there were rumblings that he favoured a return to his home country. In the end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to convince Cavani to stay another year which will certainly help United’s title hopes next season:
RECENT RESULTS
It is just two days since Manchester United came from behind to defeat Aston Villa 3-1 in their last Premier League outing. Bertrand Traore opened the scoring for Villa before a Bruno Fernandes penalty got the Red Devils back on level terms. Mason Greenwood added a second minutes later before substitute Edinson Cavani capped off the win in the closing stages. United have gone 14 league games unbeaten and have guaranteed a top four finish but they need to win this evening to delay rivals Manchester City from being named champions.
Leicester are stumbling towards the finish line as they look to hold on to a top four spot. They drew with Southampton before losing 4-2 to Newcastle last time out. Those results mean that Chelsea have overtaken them to move into third place with the Foxes holding a five point lead over West Ham in fifth. Victory tonight would put them one step closer to Champions League football next season. Leicester know they have the capability to defeat Manchester United after defeating them 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals back in March, can they do so again this evening?
EARLY TEAM NEWS
Harry Maguire is set to miss his first league game since signing from Leicester in 2019 after picking up an ankle injury against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also expected to make significant changes to the starting XI as he prepares for a clash with Liverpool on Thursday.
Former United defender Jonny Evans is out with a heel injury and Harvey Barnes, James Justin and Wes Morgan all remain on the sidelines for Leicester City.
AS IT STANDS
Manchester United are currently second in the table, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City but have a game in hand. United still have 12 points left to play for so could mathematically still win the title if City aren’t able to pick up three points from their last three games. That also means United have to win every one of their matches or else City will be crowned champions.
For Leicester, they want to hold onto a top four spot and qualify for the Champions League next season. Brendan Rodgers side missed out of Europe’s top competition last season and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly. Leicester have a five point gap over West Ham in fifth but play Chelsea and Tottenham in their last two fixtures of the season. Three points against Manchester United tonight would be a huge boost to their European prospects.
