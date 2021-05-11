Manchester United’s rotated cast against Leicester City’s need to win to ensure Champions League football next season could paint a one-sided view of Tuesday’s match.

But that view should be tempered by the squad players at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal hoping to put themselves in the frame for a Europa League final spot, or at least being in the manager’s mind to be first off the bench if needed against Villarreal.

Leicester’s terrible defeat to Newcastle leaves them facing a pressure situation of needing to take points against United, Chelsea or Spurs, possibly in all three games, to clinch a top-four finish this term.

United have already done that, but can prolong Man City’s wait to celebrate the title if they keep their own winning form going.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 6pm BST on Tuesday, 11 May at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial and Dan James are missing from the United attacking ranks, while Harry Maguire also faces a spell on the sidelines. Phil Jones remains a long-term absentee. The likes of Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe could all feature, while Amad Diallo could make his full Premier League debut.

Leicester are without James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan due to ongoing injuries, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt for this match.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Van de Beek, Amad; Greenwood

LEI - Schmeichel; Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu; Pereira, Praet, Tielemans, Thomas; Perez, Maddison; Iheanacho

Odds

United - 14/9

Draw - 12/5

Leicester - 21/10

Prediction

A much-changed United side are likely to lack cohesion and fluidity, but those coming in will also be desperate to prove they should be involved in the Europa League final - and in far more matches next season. They could frustrate a fragile and out-of-form Leicester. United 1-1 Leicester.