Manchester United were boosted on Monday by the news that Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year extension to stay at the club, though it remains to be seen if he’s involved against Leicester City.

The Red Devils need to rotate the squad amid a fixture jam which sees them play three times in five days, with a win against Aston Villa already in the bag.

That victory secured their top-four spot for the season, but opponents Leicester are still trying to do the same - and with just two wins from their last six league games, it’s not yet a foregone conclusion.

Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to ensure he guides the team to Champions League football next season, having just missed out last term.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 6pm BST on Tuesday, 11 May at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial and Dan James are missing from the United attacking ranks, while Harry Maguire also faces a spell on the sidelines. Phil Jones remains a long-term absentee. The likes of Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe could all feature, while Amad Diallo could make his full Premier League debut.

Leicester are without James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan due to ongoing injuries, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt for this match.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Van de Beek, Amad; Greenwood

LEI - Schmeichel; Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu; Pereira, Praet, Tielemans, Thomas; Perez, Maddison; Iheanacho

Odds

United - 14/9

Draw - 12/5

Leicester - 21/10

Prediction

A much-changed United side are likely to lack cohesion and fluidity, but those coming in will also be desperate to prove they should be involved in the Europa League final - and in far more matches next season. They could frustrate a fragile and out-of-form Leicester. United 1-1 Leicester.