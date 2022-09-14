Jude Bellingham: Liverpool and Manchester United ‘in race to sign Borussia Dortmund star’
The Premier League rivals are believed to be leading the chase for the 19-year-old
What the papers say
Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Jude Bellingham. Metro, citing Sky Sports Germany, says the 19-year-old is almost assured to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with United and Liverpool’s long-term interest in the England midfielder likely to put them in good stead to pick him up.
Leicestershire Live, via French outlet MediaFoot, reports Leicester are interested in Lens striker Lois Openda. The 22-year-old has been on fire since joining the Ligue 1 side this summer – already netting four times this season – and there is speculation he could provide an extra option for the Foxes up-front.
Lens boss Franck Haise features on the shortlist of contenders to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton, according to The Guardian.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Lionel Messi: The veteran will not make any decision on his future until after the World Cup, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
N’Golo Kante: A German club, a Spanish club and two unnamed English clubs are all circling the Chelsea midfielder, reports Bild.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies