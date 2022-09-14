Jump to content
Jude Bellingham: Liverpool and Manchester United ‘in race to sign Borussia Dortmund star’

The Premier League rivals are believed to be leading the chase for the 19-year-old

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 September 2022 07:37
<p>Jude Bellingham knows Dortmund face a tough task to contain Erling Haaland (Barrington Coombs/PA)</p>

Jude Bellingham knows Dortmund face a tough task to contain Erling Haaland (Barrington Coombs/PA)

(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Jude Bellingham. Metro, citing Sky Sports Germany, says the 19-year-old is almost assured to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023, with United and Liverpool’s long-term interest in the England midfielder likely to put them in good stead to pick him up.

Leicestershire Live, via French outlet MediaFoot, reports Leicester are interested in Lens striker Lois Openda. The 22-year-old has been on fire since joining the Ligue 1 side this summer – already netting four times this season – and there is speculation he could provide an extra option for the Foxes up-front.

Lens boss Franck Haise features on the shortlist of contenders to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton, according to The Guardian.

Players to watch

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will be in Qatar with Argentina this winter (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lionel Messi: The veteran will not make any decision on his future until after the World Cup, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

N’Golo Kante: A German club, a Spanish club and two unnamed English clubs are all circling the Chelsea midfielder, reports Bild.

