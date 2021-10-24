Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that he still retains the backing of Manchester United’s board and will not walk away from Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's position has come under yet more intense scrutiny after a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of historic rivals Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah's hat-trick was the highlight of an all-time record Old Trafford win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Solskjaer was already under pressure following an underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign and has now taken just one point in his last four league games.

When asked whether he can still count on the support of his superiors, Solskjaer said: "I've heard nothing else.

"I'm still thinking about tomorrow's work. Of course, we're all low. I can't say now I've felt any worse than this, it's the worst I've been, the lowest I've been.

"I accept the responsibility and that is mine today and it's mine going forward."

Solskjaer vowed to stay on and fight for his job, insisting that United had made substantial progress during his two-and-a-half years in charge.

"I do believe in myself, I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club, what we've done, what I've seen, the development.

"The results lately haven't been good enough, it's hands up and that brings doubt in anyone's mind probably, but I've got to keep strong and believe in what we're doing.

"Today's rock bottom, low in confidence. Next week is Tottenham away, it's a Champions League game in Atalanta, the next team who visits us is Manchester City.

"We have to sort our frame in mind out and make sure we go into the next training session in the right frame of mind."