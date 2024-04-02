Anthony Taylor named referee for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Taylor will take charge of Manchester United vs Liverpool as the two rivals meet in a vital Premier League fixture.

The veteran referee has been appointed to the match at Old Trafford which shapes as a crucial encounter in both the race for the title and a top four finish.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table after their win over Brighton, with fellow title chasers Manchester City and Arsenal picking up only a point in an Etihad Stadium stalemate.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suffered a set-back in their pursuit of a Champions League place with a draw at Brentford, and face Chelsea in a potentially tricky Thursday night fixture before returning to the comforts of home.

The reverse fixture between Liverpool and their long-time foes ended 0-0 at Anfield earlier in the season, though the pair shared a rather more eventful seven-goal thriller in the FA Cup at Old Trafford last month.

Both meetings have featured a sending off, meaning Taylor may well have a crucial role to play.

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield earlier this season (PA Wire)

Born in Wythenshawe, the 45-year-old official has been a Premier League panel referee since 2010.

He will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn with Craig Pawson his fourth official. John Brooks is on VAR duties.

It will be a busy weekend for Brooks, who will take charge of Arsenal’s trip to Brighton on Saturday evening.

Paul Tierney will oversee Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, while Simon Hooper is the referee for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest on Sunday night.

Premier League Matchweek 32 officials

Saturday 6 April (all times BST)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (12.30pm)

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes. Fourth official: Darren Bond. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Aston Villa vs Brentford (3pm)

Referee: Michael Salisbury. Assistants: Tim Wood, Derek Eaton. Fourth official: Thomas Bramall. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

Everton vs Burnley (3pm)

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Steve Martin. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Wade Smith.

Fulham vs Newcastle (3pm)

Referee: Sam Allison. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

Luton vs Bournemouth (3pm)

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Josh Smith. VAR: Peter Bankes. Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.

Wolves vs West Ham (3pm)

Referee: Tony Harrington. Assistants: Mark Scholes, Akil Howson. Fourth official: Darren England. VAR: Tim Robinson. Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

Brighton vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

Referee: John Brooks. Assistants: Lee Betts, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Keith Stroud. VAR: Robert Jones. Assistant VAR: Simon Long.

Sunday 7 April

Manchester United vs Liverpool (3.30pm)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (pictured). Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Richard West.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Referee: Robert Jones. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Darren England. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Neil Davies.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest (6pm)

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Thomas Bramall. VAR: Michael Salisbury. Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring.