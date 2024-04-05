Erik ten Hag reveals how Manchester United can bounce back from Chelsea heartbreak

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to use their anger as fuel to beat Liverpool and revive their faltering hopes of Champions League qualification.

The Dutchman believes the last week could come at a great cost to United in their bid for a top-four or top-five finish as he rued the “very expensive” loss of five points in stoppage time.

United conceded an injury-time equaliser to Brentford and then, after being 3-2 up at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, lost 4-3 to Chelsea as Cole Palmer scored the latest winner in Premier League history.

Now United host Liverpool, who they beat 4-3 in the FA Cup three weeks ago, and Ten Hag said: “We have to be looking forward and take energy. You can take a lot of energy from being angry and that is how we have to do it.”

United are now nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham and 11 adrift of Aston Villa and Ten Hag said: “In this week we have dropped five points in stoppage time and that is very expensive. The points are getting more expensive because the games are running out, we know that. We have to catch up and we are many points behind so it will be difficult but we will keep fighting and I’m sure you’ve seen our team has character.”

Ten Hag claimed Marcus Rashford’s form has improved of late. He was dropped to the bench for the trip to Chelsea but, after a disappointing season, the forward had scored key goals in March.

He added: “Lately his form is progressing. He has big motivation because he wants to be successful with us and win trophies and score goals. He wants to win trophies and contribute and we still have a chance in the FA Cup and he wants to fight for the Champions League spot and the Euros are coming so I would say motivation should be high and the form is momentum and we can always change momentum. Before Brentford, he scored three goals in three games.”