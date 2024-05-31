Football rumours: Manchester United considering move for Trevoh Chalobah

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Chelsea centre-half Trevoh Chalobah. According to The Independent, the Blues would be willing to sell the 24-year-old to meet profit and sustainability rules and United are in need of a central defender following the exit of Raphael Varane.

The Daily Mail says 27-year-old Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are being eyed by Saudi Pro League clubs. The departure of Jurgen Klopp and arrival of Arne Slot could trigger changes in Liverpool’s squad, with Saudi clubs said to be willing to break the bank to attract younger players.

Another duo that could be on the move are Tottenham’s striker Richarlison and defender Emerson Royal. The Standard reports manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing a major clear out, with Richarlison attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Royal wanted by AC Milan.

The Daily Mirror says RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is in favour of a summer move to Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mason Greenwood: The I reports that Manchester United are considering offering an extension to the 22-year-old striker’s contract.

Armando Broja: Monaco are leading the race for the Chelsea striker, according to L’Equipe.