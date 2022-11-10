Jump to content

England midfielder Ella Toone signs new Manchester United contract

The 23-year-old is United Women’s all-time leading goalscorer

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 10 November 2022 09:53
Ella Toone will remain at Manchester United until at least 2026 (Tim Markland/PA)
Ella Toone will remain at Manchester United until at least 2026 (Tim Markland/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has signed a contract extension to keep her at the club until 2026.

The 23-year-old England international is United Women’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals in a total of 110 appearances since joining in 2018.

Toone, who scored England’s opening goal in their European Championship final win against Germany at Wembley last summer, said: “The club’s ambitions really match mine and there’s nowhere better for me to learn.

“To play for my childhood club I support is really special and I’ll never get tired of pulling on the red shirt. To now be able to do that for even longer is a proud moment for me and my family.”

Toone started out as a youth-team player with United, but made her senior breakthrough at Blackburn and moved on to Manchester City in 2016 before returning to the Reds for their inaugural FA Women’s Championship-winning campaign.

United head coach Marc Skinner added: “Ella’s long-term commitment to Manchester United is yet more proof of the club’s continued investment in the future success of this team.

“Ella has always been and remains a key member of our squad on and off the field and we are delighted she will continue to wear our famous colours with pride for years to come.”

