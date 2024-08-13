Manchester United sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich

Support truly

Manchester United have signed Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich for an initial €45m.

The centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the option of another year and his fee could rise by a further €5m in add-ons.

De Ligt, who was made the youngest captain in Ajax’s history by manager Erik ten Hag during his time in Amsterdam, is reunited with his fellow Dutchman at Old Trafford.

And he said: “As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club. In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

United believe they have struck a good deal for the 25-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday. They have paid less for De Ligt than Bayern did, when he cost them €67m, or Juventus, who bought him for €75m in 2019.

He has won league titles in three countries already and sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “Matthijs is an outstanding defender and proven winner who will add quality, experience and leadership to our existing group of senior players.

“He has already enjoyed considerable success in his career, and we are convinced that his best years are still ahead; we want to help him achieve them at Manchester United.”