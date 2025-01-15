Napoli start work on move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Napoli are pressing ahead with a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, as they seek to reshape the attack after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's expected move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to listen to all offers this January, even for homegrown products, due to the club's highly restricted circumstances with PSR. Ruben Amorim wants to begin to overhaul of the squad, but can't without sales.

Napoli have already started some work on a potential deal, and Garnacho is understood to be open to a move to the Italian club, although personal terms are yet to be agreed. The player's pace fits manager Antonio Conte's ideal for how he wants the team to play.

On the other side, Garnacho's place in Amorim's system is not as clear, with the 20-year-old having been intermittently used by the new United manager. The Portuguese has a different idea of how that wide forward should play.

Garnacho was also notoriously dropped, along with Marcus Rashford, from United's 2-1 win away to Manchester City. Amorim said at the time that the decision was due to "selection" reasons rather than injury.

While it is anticipated the personal terms would not be an issue should it get to that stage with Garnacho, there may have to be considerable negotiation on fee.

The two clubs have discussed a €38m fee, suggested by Napoli, but United want a similar fee to that which PSG paid for Kvaratskhelia, at around £70m.