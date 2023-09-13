Manchester United announce new shirt sponsor for 2024/25 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have agreed a deal with U.S. technology company Qualcomm that will see its Snapdragon brand replace the TeamViewer logo as their shirt sponsor from next season, the Premier League club announced.

The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but The Athletic reported Qualcomm and United had agreed on a contract for a minimum of three years, with the Old Trafford-based side “targeting an agreement worth £60m ($74.92m) per year”.

United signed a five-year deal with German tech firm TeamViewer in 2021 to be their principal shirt sponsor, replacing Chevrolet.

However, United said in December that they had reached a “mutually-beneficial agreement” with TeamViewer giving the club the option of buying back the rights to its shirt front sponsorship.

It added that it would undertake a focused sales process in a “normalised market”, having agreed the TeamViewer deal at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Manchester United has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club’s famous shirt,” United said in a press release late on Tuesday.

“Qualcomm Technologies is already a global partner of Manchester United, promoting its Snapdragon brand.

“Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United’s front-of-shirt partner from the start of the 2024/25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men’s and women’s teams.”

United also signed a £900m deal with Adidas in July, renewing their partnership with its official kit supplier for 10 more years.