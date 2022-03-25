Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year contract with Manchester United.

The 27-year-old still has three years to run on his current deal with the option of a further year’s extension.

But after becoming a key figure at Old Trafford following his £46m move from Sporting Clube de Portugal, United are ready to reward him with improved terms.

Negotiations between Fernandes’ representatives and the club are now understood to be nearing an agreement, with sources encouraged that talks are progressing well.

The Portugal international’s new deal is expected to see his salary believed to be in the region of £100,000-a-week increased to better reflect his importance to United.

Fernandes’ influence has waned slightly this season, having lost penalty-taking duties since the arrival of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, but he has still scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions.

The renewal is expected despite uncertainty over United’s direction, with the Old Trafford club’s search for a new permanent manager intensifying.

Erik ten Hag, the Ajax coach, held talks with United over the position earlier this week and further discussions are expected with other candidates.

United are determined to see through a full and proper process and have cautioned against any one candidate being considered a favourite at this early stage.

Mauricio Pochettino is among those being considered as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor, with Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique also thought to be on the shortlist.