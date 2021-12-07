Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek will start Manchester United’s Champions League group stage meeting with Young Boys, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed.

The United interim manager said both players would be handed a chance to impress at Old Trafford on Wednesday night after having to make do with limited playing time under his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Henderson is yet to make an appearance for United's first team this season after suffering a delayed start to the season due to a hip injury and suffering with Covid-19, while Van de Beek has only made three starts.

Rangnick confirmed that both will be part of his starting line-up against Young Boys and that they will have a chance to stake their claim for a place.

“To start with, they will both play tomorrow in the first XI," Rangnick said. "You saw Donny came on as a sub on Sunday and Dean is a very good and ambitious goalkeeper.

“We definitely need two goalkeepers, we have even three with Tom [Heaton] and with [Lee] Grant we have a fourth one, so we have four goalkeepers, but we have three goalkeepers who I would say would come into recognition for the first team.

“As I said, I have to get to know the players first in the next couple of weeks to finally assess them. I am more than happy to have all of them on board and I will try to give them as much time as possible."

Rangnick added: "Everyone has the chance to perform and present himself.

“That is why I am happy to give game time to quite a few of those players tomorrow to see them under pressure in a Champions League game in front of 75,000 in a sold out stadium.

“This is a perfect opportunity to get to know the players, like I did last Sunday against Palace. We have only had a week of training so far. With every training session, every opportunity to see them in competitive games, I will get to know them better."

Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are both back in light training but Rangnick said that neither would be available to play the final group game, with United already guaranteed of finishing top of Group F.

Anthony Martial is also unavailable after picking up a knee injury before Sunday's win over Crystal Palace, though could return to contention with Cavani and Varane next week.