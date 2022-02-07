Ralf Rangnick has insisted that he has a 'very good' relationship with Jesse Lingard despite the confusion over the Manchester United attacking midfielder's availability.

Lingard played no part in Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough after Rangnick said that he had requested time to "clear his mind".

The 29-year-old saw a potential loan move to Newcastle United collapse during the January transfer window, having been eager to leave Old Trafford in search of regular playing time.

Lingard disputed Rangnick's version of events, however, insisting on Twitter that the club had advised him to take time off and that he would "always be professional when called upon".

Rangnick stood by his information after Friday's shock defeat to Middlesbrough but is ready to welcome back both Lingard and Edinson Cavani for Tuesday's Premier League trip to Burnley.

The United interim manager said both players would be in the squad for the meeting at Turf Moor, and insisted that he has not had a personal falling out with Lingard.

"They're both available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow's game at Burnley. Both are top professionals, both have been training well.

"With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him, he knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason [Greenwood] came up.

"All the other things have been spoken about, he mentioned some personal isues, but we have to look forward now.

"There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa. I'm happy to have him in the squad and he'll be in the squad for tomorrow's game."