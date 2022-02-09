Manchester United are stepping up the search for their next permanent manager with senior players wanting Mauricio Pochettino to take the job.

The search for a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will intensify in the wake of Ed Woodward's departure as executive vice-chairman, with Richard Arnold now Old Trafford's most senior official.

United are eager to have an agreement in place with a new manager by the end of the season as interim Ralf Rangnick sees out the final months of his short-term contract before taking on a consultancy role.

Pochettino has come under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain despite being 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, having exited the Coupe de France on penalties to Nice at the end of last month.

The 49-year-old's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of next season, though Zinedine Zidane has been touted as a potential replacement as early as this summer.

Pochettino's exit could be hastened further by Champions League elimination, with a two-legged tie against Real Madrid to come in the last-16 and PSG’s hierarchy desperate to win European football’s biggest prize.

Erik Ten Hag is among the other candidates for United's permanent manager's job and thought to be admired by Rangnick.

Ten Hag has built an impressive track record since taking over Ajax five years ago, including an unlikely run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.