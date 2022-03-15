Manchester United are open to all ideas regarding the redevelopment of Old Trafford, including the option of knocking down their famous ground and rebuilding on the existing site.

It is understood that the demolition of United's 112-year-old home is one of several plans proposed by engineers and architechts in contention to lead the modernisation.

Other options are said to include extending the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, which is confined by a railway line, or a wider revamp of the exisiting stadium structure.

United insisted on Monday evening that they are still in the early stages of Old Trafford's redevelopment, with a master planner yet to be appointed.

The bulldozing and demolition of Old Trafford would be the most ambitious option by far and would raise the question of where United could play home fixtures in the meantime.

A temporary ground share would affect United's matchdays revenues of approximately £4m-per-game, with no stadium in the north west of England coming close to Old Trafford's 74,410 capacity.

United's owners, the Glazer family, have come under increased pressure in recent years regarding the upkeep of Old Trafford and promised "significant investment" in the stadium last year.

The Old Trafford club stressed on Monday evening that they remain committed to consulting closely with supporters during the process.

Last month, United's chief operating officer, Collette Roche, told a fans' forum that the club had been "assessing the capabilities of globally leading consultants" regarding the modernisation of Old Trafford.

“We are hoping to appoint our preferred partners in the coming weeks; following this, we will be able to formally kick off phase one of the project, which will be focused on establishing the vision and objectives for the masterplan,” she said.