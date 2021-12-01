Michael Carrick has said that he is yet to speak with Ralf Rangnick, with Manchester United's new interim manager still waiting to receive visa approval and start work.

Rangnick is expected to be in attendance at Old Trafford for United's Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Thursday night but will be unable to take charge until he obtains a work permit.

The 63-year-old's lack of recent spells in coaching is believed to have contributed to the hold-up in him obtaining a Governing Body Endorsement, which is required under post-Brexit immigration rules.

Rangnick's last coaching stint came during the 2018-19 season at RB Leipzig, having spent much of the past decade working in non-coaching roles at the Red Bull football conglomerate.

Carrick has assumed caretaker charge since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure last month and is set to oversee a third game, following last week's win away to Villarreal and Sunday's draw at Chelsea.

Despite suggestions that Rangnick may have an influence on United's team selection and tactics for the visit of Arsenal, Carrick said he has had no contact with the incoming interim.

"It's pretty much as it was when I said there, because of the process and work permit we haven't been able to [speak]," the United caretaker said.

"We've carried on [as we were], it's worked well the last two games and hopefully will tomorrow.

"I haven't really got anything to update you on other than the work permit process is ongoing as we speak and I'm in this position as I was for Villarreal and Chelsea, getting the boys ready for the game tomorrow night."

Carrick took the bold call of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up for the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ronaldo had only previously failed to start one Premier League game this season when available, though the United caretaker played down any suggestion that the decision was out of the ordinary.

"I think those type of decisions get blown up than they are when you're inside the team and the club," he said.

"Decisions are made for lots of different reasons, certain ones get bigger than others. I didn't see it as a major decision. We all got on really well, the game went well to an extent and it wasn't a drama at all."