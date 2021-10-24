Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" after his "darkest day" in charge following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool.

United were ripped open on the counter-attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick as Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford.

"It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did.

"The whole performance was not good enough. We created openings, they had chances and they have been clinical. The third goal decided the game."

Pressure on Solskjaer will only intensify after the historic defeat, which left United eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea and seven behind Liverpool.

Solskjaer insisted that he is still the right man to lead United for the remainder of the season.

"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now," he said. “It is going to be a difficult one. The players will be low but there's loads of characters there.

"We know we are rock bottom, we can't feel any worse than this. Let's see where we take it.”