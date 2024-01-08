Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Dave Brailsford will decide whether Manchester United need one chief or two in an audit that will last eight weeks.

The outcome will also detail other key appointments, but there will be no major decisions taken until its conclusion.

This is likely to mean a quiet January and ensure Erik ten Hag is safe as manager until the end of the season.

The audit, mandated by Ineos as they also go through the Premier League Owners and Directors Test for a minority stake in the club, is primarily an attempt to understand "the performance challenge".

United will thereafter decide whether the football structure will be controlled by one primary director of football or whether the role will be split into two: one director of football and one sporting director.

Some primary targets have still been sounded out for roles with this situation raised, although that has not diminished interest in many cases.

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is very much seen as a contender, and it would also suit him from a personal perspective due to his family being in Manchester.

Brailsford's own main choice is former Liverpool official Julian Ward, who is also interested, although such decisions will not come down to the former Team Sky manager alone.

Expected chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc will have the primary say. Ward's former Liverpool colleague Michael Edwards has long been an option, but the view in the industry is that he would be reluctant to move back into a club role for anything less than an offer of £10m a year.

Along the same lines, Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth is currently reluctant to go to Old Trafford, due to the scope of his role at St James' Park.

It is understood the Manchester club would have to go very high with a financial offer and well-defined terms to tempt him.

It is for all these reasons that the new minority owners don't want to make any major decisions until they have clarity, which will ensure Ten Haag is not under immediate pressure.

There will obviously be a requirement to prove he can fit into the future structure, though, amid a dismal run of results.

All of which is to say that United’s main business in January will focused around sales.