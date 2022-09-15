Manchester United ‘identify Jan Oblak as David de Gea replacement’
The Red Devils reportedly want Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one
What the papers say
Manchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.
The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run to the Serie A title last term.
Sunderland youth-team standout Chris Rigg is on the radar at Newcastle, according to the Newcastle Chronicle. The Magpies could be free to swoop for the 15-year-old as he is yet to sign a professional deal for Sunderland.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Divock Origi: Calciomercato says AC Milan have started looking for replacements for the 27-year-old striker, who only joined the club in the summer.
Garang Kuol: Newcastle have agreed terms with the Central Coast Mariners forward, according to website 90min.
