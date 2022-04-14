Manchester United appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford
Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work jointly on plans to update the nation’s largest club stadium
Manchester United have appointed the architects behind the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford.
Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work jointly on plans to update the nation’s largest club stadium with the aim of increasing capacity even further.
Both companies worked on the development of Tottenham’s 63,000-seater stadium, which opened in 2019.
A statement on United’s website read: “Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.
“Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board later this month.”
Last month it was reported that United were considering all ideas for a redevelopment of their 112-year-old home, including the possibility of demolishing the existing structures and building an entirely new stadium, although that remains the least likely option to be taken up.
Though three sides of the stadium have been expanded over the last three decades, the South Stand has remained a problem due to the proximity of the railway which runs directly behind it, though it is believed new technology offers ways of solving that issue.
There is also a recognition that modernisation is needed across all parts of the stadium.
United are also looking at options to redevelop the club’s training grounds, with KSS appointed to develop plans for an “expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the men’s, women’s and academy teams”.
