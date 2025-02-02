Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have clinched the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for an initial £25m.

The Denmark international, who is their second signing of the weekend after bringing in teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, has been bought as a wing-back to suit new head coach Ruben Amorim’s system.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, which the club have the option to extend for a further season until 2031. United believe he has the potential to prove world class and add-ons could take his eventual fee to £29m.

Dorgu said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

United technical director Jason Wilcox added: “Patrick is a really exciting talent; his strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability and work-rate will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Patrick has had a superb start to his career, and at the age of just 20, we know he will continue to develop under the guidance of our excellent coaching team.

“Patrick is the latest exciting young player that we have bought into the club. We believe that each of these talents has world-class potential and the ability to play a key role in achieving the success that everyone at Manchester United is striving for.”

United are expected to loan left-back Tyrell Malacia out after the arrival of Dorgu. Under Amorim, they have tended to use the right-footers Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui on the left but the Dane is a more natural option on that flank.