Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, has condemned a “minority” of Manchester United supporters for their roles in Sunday’s protests, which saw two police officers injured.

Thousands of United fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family’s ownership of the club in the wake of the collapsed Super League, with hundreds of supporters invading the pitch and many more preventing the team’s bus from reaching the stadium ahead of a scheduled Premier League match against Liverpool.

The rivals’ meeting, which was due for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday, was called off shortly before 5.45pm. A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

Greater Manchester Police said that two officers had been injured in the “reckless and dangerous” protests, which were also condemned by United and the Premier League. One of the officers required emergency treatment, according to a statement.

Burnham took to Twitter on Sunday to say he “fully understands” the concerns that led United supporters to protest, adding that it is “essential that those running the club and the game listen to them”.

He wrote in a statement: “It is important to make clear that the majority of supporters made their protest peacefully today. However, there is no excuse for the actions of a minority who injured police officers and endangered the safety of others.

“This could be an important moment to change football for the better. We should all condemn violence of any kind and keep the focus on the behaviour of those at the top of the game.”

PA contributed to this article.