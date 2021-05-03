Manchester United fans write open letter to Joel Glazer demanding dialogue to avoid further protests

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has written an open letter to co-chairman Joel Glazer urging the club owners to engage in fan consultation to avoid a repeat of the scenes at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MUST said they did not want to stage further protests, like the one which caused the postponement of the home match with Liverpool, and outlined a way forward with a four-point plan.

“Let’s be very clear that no-one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event,” said the letter.

“What happened was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored.

“After 16 years not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us, the club’s Supporters’ Trust.

“Yesterday, that frustration reached boiling point. We support the right of fans to protest lawfully and, although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence.

“None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward.”

MUST signed off the letter by requesting a public and written response by Friday.

“This is the only way to move this issue on,” it added. “We strongly suggest you take it.”

Below is a list of the demands made by the Supporters’ Trust.

1. Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters

2. Immediately appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders

3. Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family. Should the appetite be there amongst fans then you should welcome, and offer no opposition to, the Glazer Family shareholding being reduced to a minority or indeed being bought out altogether.

4. Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in.

PA