Another night, another bright spark, another calamity – or two.

As Ruben Amorim looks to mould the Manchester United squad into one that is his own, there have been signs of improvement over recent weeks, and there were more last night despite the Red Devils slipping to a 2-2 draw in Lyon.

This was a performance that was encouraging in places, with United probably the better of the two sides with Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro particularly impressive.

But in a match that briefly looked like one of the most positive of Ruben Amorim’s reign, there were, once again, a few reminders of the scale of the job the Portuguese has on his hands, as Andre Onana’s mistakes meant that United had to settle for a draw.

And as he tries to win the Europa League, Amorim is battling the same problems that many managers face – in terms of injuries, set-up and personnel – though it seems as though he is at a loss as to what the defining factor is in United’s mixed form.

But it is precisely these issues that Amorim will have to solve in Europe if his side are to win the competition, with victory potentially providing a vital stepping stone in the Portuguese’s Old Trafford rebuild.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing campaign ( Getty Images )

In terms of Amorim’s problems, the team’s style and formation make all the headlines, but for all the talk of the 3-4-2-1, United’s results are consistently influenced by moments of quality – or, as was the case yesterday, a lack thereof – rather than the system itself.

The attacking is often slow and ponderous rather than clearly rehearsed or deeply ingrained, and though there are glimpses of the sorts of attacking runs Amorim wants his players to make, they are less frequent than they should be.

They have improved somewhat defensively as a unit, but United still leak goals and look worryingly open at times at the back. But is this a case of Amorim’s tactics or a lack of player ability and intelligence?

It seems he may not even know. Many will point to the latter as a first retort, citing the performances of Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and others as they ask what more Amorim could do.

But the answer was clear against Lyon, with the general improvement in the team evident after the introduction of Joshua Zirkzee alongside the previously sidelined Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount.

open image in gallery Hojlund's performances at striker are becoming a major worry for Amorim ( Getty Images )

That trio’s cameos illustrated that the gap in quality between some players is simply bewildering, and Amorim must be quietly excited as to what he could produce if all of his favoured players stay fit until the end of the season.

If he can find a way to balance the quality available to him with his favoured formation, United would theoretically have more than enough to win the competition, with each remaining side capable of surprisingly poor performances, as evidenced by Athletic Bilbao’s draw to 10-man Rangers and Lazio’s 2-0 loss to Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt.

And while the system-personnel debate will remain a vicious circle at the club, with no clear answer until Amorim has a few transfer windows, unfortunately the Portuguese needs a solution now, even if it means some compromises.

Normally it would seem foolish to put so much importance on a Europa League campaign, but such is the need for change within the squad and the club as a whole that winning the tournament could be pivotal for Amorim’s longer-term future at Old Trafford.

open image in gallery Amorim has been the subject of plenty of attention in part due to his unusual formation ( Getty Images )

This is due in part to the financial ramifications of a place in next season’s Champions League, which would help alleviate the problems caused by the club’s well-publicised PSR struggles.

In one scenario, United have another transfer window akin to the one we saw a few months ago, with a sombre mood around the club as it reflects on one of its worst-ever seasons.

On the other, there is a less shackled summer in which United also becomes an attractive prospect for transfer targets, with the good feeling of Amorim’s maiden trophy making United a positive place to be again, dispelling, however briefly, the ‘toxic’ reputation that the club has fallen into.

Plenty of ifs, buts and maybes, plenty of intangibles, but there is one certainty – the Europa League could prove to make or break for Amorim given the club’s current fragility.

open image in gallery Amorim is hoping to replicate the successes of his time at Sporting CP ( Getty Images )

And it is a mix of these complicated factors that add up to put the former Sporting manager at a potentially vital – though perhaps hidden – crossroads just six months or so into the job.

He won’t be sacked for not winning the Europa League, but finding an immediate solution to his issues could be the difference between long-term success and failure.

And so the stage is set for next week's second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford. Win, and it could be a step towards a successful rebuild for Amorim. Lose, and it could be the beginning of the end already.