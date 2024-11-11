Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has left Manchester United, the club has confirmed, with Ruben Amorim beginning his reign at Old Trafford this week as it became clear there was no room for the Dutchman on Amorim’s backroom staff.

The United legend took charge following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and guided the Red Devils to victory in his final game against Leicester on Sunday to set up the Portuguese coach during the international break.

Van Nistelrooy, who had won three of his four games in interim charge, had been keen to stay on at Old Trafford under the new boss.

But after Amorim flew to Manchester on Monday, and with the Portuguese expected to bring two assistant managers with him from Sporting CP, United announced the departure of Van Nistelrooy and three more of Ten Hag’s coaches.

Van Nistelrooy, who managed PSV Eindhoven in the 2023-23 season, returned to Old Trafford in the summer and said United was the only club where he would accept a job as an assistant.

The 48-year-old, who has admitted he wants to manage United one day in his own right, went unbeaten in his time as the caretaker and has the highest win percentage, at 75, of anyone to take charge of the club. He was popular with the players with Casemiro saying he was a “legend” and it was a “pleasure” to work with him.

He said on Sunday that he expected to have talks with Amorim on Monday but the day ended with him leaving.

The club said in a statement: “Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club. Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach.

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.

“Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel have also departed and we wish them all well for the future.”

Hake, Ten Hag’s other assistant, joined in the summer from Go Ahead Eagles, where he was manager. Van Rouwelaar, another who was only at Old Trafford for a few months, was the goalkeeping coach while Morel was a performance analyst.

While United are yet to confirm Amorim’s backroom staff, they have set the scene for appointments by letting the four Dutchmen go.