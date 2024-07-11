Manchester United announce return of Ruud van Nistelrooy in new coaching line-up

Support truly

Manchester United have brought Ruud van Nistelrooy back to Old Trafford after appointing their former striker and his fellow Dutchman Rene Hake as Erik ten Hag’s new assistant managers.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in his five seasons playing for Sir Alex Ferguson between 2001 and 2006, and Hake have signed two-year contracts, covering the time Ten Hag has left on his extended deal.

As part of an overhaul of the coaching team, former assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy have left United but Steve McClaren and Darren Fletcher, who was technical director, remain with new job titles as senior first team coach and first team coach respectively.

Van Nistelrooy was PSV Eindhoven manager in 2022-23, winning the Dutch Cup and finishing second in the Eredivisie and was recently interviewed for the Burnley job, which eventually went to Scott Parker.

Hake, an old ally of Ten Hag, has managed Go Ahead Eagles for the last two seasons, leading them to ninth place in the Eredivisie last year.

Ten Hag said: “I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff. Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

Sporting director Dan Ashworth added: “Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men’s first team operations, and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that. It’s a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player, and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for.”

Van der Gaag, who had been Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax as well, has left to pursue his ambitions to be a manager in his own right.