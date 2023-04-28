Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim-led group will improve their bid for Manchester United to over £5bn, as the sale process entered frantic last stages before the 10pm Friday deadline.

The Glazers are understood to want $7bn to sell, which works out at around £5.6bn and it remains to be seen whether anyone will go close enough to that to clinch a deal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos have meanwhile been "exploring all options", including multi-layered potential deals to try and give the Glazers different choices to think about.

One of those has been a 20 per cent stake for Avram and Joel Glazer, although the British billionaire is insistent on 100 per cent control.

Ineos were understood to have still been discussing the final details of their last offer into Friday afternoon.

Despite various parties involved previously insisting that this last day before deadline would be "quiet", it has been much more frantic than many sources anticipated, with some describing "game-playing" and "poker faces".

The Independent has been told that the 10pm Friday deadline is this time final, with the Glazers expected to make a decision in the next few days. A statement could even come within the next week after that.