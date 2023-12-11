Scott McTominay reveals ‘toxic’ Man Utd atmosphere under former managers

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scott McTominay has claimed that Manchester United’s players are fully behind Erik ten Hag by contrasting it with the toxic atmosphere around Old Trafford as previous managers neared the sack.

The United top scorer was in the squad as Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick’s reigns unravelled and insisted that, unlike then, Ten Hag has the support of the dressing room now.

United have lost 11 games this season and could go out of the Champions League on Tuesday, when even a win against Bayern Munich might not be enough to keep them in the competition.

But Ten Hag has rebutted reports he has lost the backing of half of his players and McTominay feels there is a difference from the past.

He explained: “We have had many amazing players and right now we are at the stage where we have big characters in the dressing room. It is not just a case of like [with] some of the other managers where it has been a little bit toxic at times, the boys are firmly behind the manager and that is the way it will stay.

“We have got an amazing coaching staff as well so it can get lost in translation with what the players think and what is said behind closed doors. We just want to do well for the football club.”

Ten Hag said he was not contemplating the prospect of an early exit even though United are bottom of Group A, behind Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, who face each other in Denmark. United need them to draw to stand a chance of finishing second behind Bayern.

Scott McTominay insists United players are fully behind Erik ten Hag (PA Wire)

“What I know is I never think in negative scenarios, we think positive,” the Dutchman said. “We know what to do. We have to win to stay in Europe so we will prepare the team with that belief, that feeling that we are able to do.”

United are waiting to see if defender Victor Lindelof will be fit to return while Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry at Old Trafford.