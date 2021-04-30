Manchester United suspend season-ticket holders over racist abuse of Son Heung-min

Manchester United have suspended three season-ticket holders, two club members and one fan on their season-ticket waiting list over the racist abuse of Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min earlier this month.

United defeated Spurs 3-1 earlier in April, with Son involved in a controversial moment that saw Edinson Cavani denied a goal.

Son hit the turf after a coming-together with United midfielder Scott McTominay, with a foul awarded in Tottenham’s favour and Cavani’s subsequent finish ruled out.

Son was the victim of racist abuse online after the game, with Spurs releasing a statement that read: “Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward. We stand with you, Sonny.”

United said in a statement on Friday: “Manchester United has instigated club sanction proceedings against six individuals alleged to have breached club rules by abusing Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son on social media following the match on 11 April.

“Regretfully, suspensions have been issued, subject to appeal, to three season ticket holders, two official members and one individual on the season ticket waiting list.

“This disciplinary action demonstrates the club’s commitment to the fight against discrimination on many fronts. It follows the launch of United’s anti-discrimination campaign, SEE RED, earlier this month. SEE RED called on fans to celebrate the contribution of the club’s Black and Asian players and to report discriminatory behaviour.

“The club has also set up a new online reporting system for fans to use via manutd.com/seered. United will work with the Premier League to escalate any complaints received to the social media platforms and the relevant authorities.”

The statement comes on the day that football begins a four-day boycott of social media in response to a spate of recent incidents of racist abuse aimed at players in England.