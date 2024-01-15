Jump to content

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri joins Sevilla on loan until end of season

As part of the deal, Sevilla have an option to buy the 20-year-old for £20million plus a further £3m in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 15 January 2024 21:17
Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri (centre) has joined Sevilla on loan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri (centre) has joined Sevilla on loan (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has joined LaLiga strugglers Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

As part of the deal, Sevilla have an option to buy the 20-year-old for £20million plus a further £3m in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

United have also included a buy-back option and a sell-on fee if he departs elsewhere.

Hannibal joined United from Monaco in 2019 and has made 10 appearances this season but is expected to find his first team opportunities limited by the imminent returns of Casemiro and Mason Mount.

