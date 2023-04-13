Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United squandered a two goal lead at Old Trafford to keep their Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla delicately poised after the first leg.

Jadon Sancho had a goal disallowed after just 27 seconds for an offside before Marcel Sabitzer opened the scoring inside 15 minutes. He swept inside of Marcao and curled a left-footed strike past Bono to find the back of the net.

The Austrian added a second seven minutes later as Anthony Martial picked him out in the box and he fizzed a fine effort into the far corner to give United control in a dominant first half.

The second 45 minutes were a closer affair. Sevilla grew into the game and targeted Tyrell Malacia who struggled all night. Jesus Navas forced an own goal to get the visitors back into the match before an unfortunate Harry Maguire deflected a header from Youssef En-Nesyri past David De Gea to earn the Spaniards a draw.

Here’s how the players rated at Old Trafford:

Manchester United

David De Gea - 6

Did his job when called upon and instinctively denied Nianzou from a late first half corner before denying En-Nesyri. Could do nothing about Sevilla’s late goals as Malacia and Maguire both deflected shots past him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

A strong and stable presence in defence for the home side, linked up nicely with Harry Maguire after his introduction and was a good partner for Antony in attack.

Raphael Varane - 6

Took a couple of big knocks but made a crucial goalline clearance before being brought off at half-time as a precaution with Manchester United two goals up.

Lisandro Martinez - 7

Found himself covering for Malacia on a few occasions early on but was his usual dogged self and kept Sevilla’s chances to a minimum down the right flank before being taken off late in the game through injury.

Tyrell Malacia - 4

Struggled against the pace and power of Lucas Ocampos and made a few simple errors that could have been punished against a side in better form. Fell asleep late in the game and couldn’t deal with a diagonal pass over to Jesus Navas which led to the visitor’s goal.

Marcel Sabitzer - 8

Opened the scoring with a beautiful goal. Drifted into the box, controlled the pass from Bruno Fernandes, then guided home a left-footed strike. Performed his role at number 10 brilliantly and found space in behind to score twice inside the opening 20 minutes.

Casemiro - 6

Was a welcome presence in the midfield and just did what he does. Broke up play, intercepted the ball and threaded passes into the forward line. A solid if unspectacular performance on his return to the team but he did play the pass of the night with a long diagonal ball out to Sancho.

Antony - 7

Had a decent effort palmed wide early in the first half after setting up Sancho’s disallowed goal, then rattled the crossbar in the second half following a rapid counter-attack. Impressed throughout but those were his best efforts of the night.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Excelled alongside Casemiro in a deeper role and allowed Sabitzer to flourish by linking play with pinpoint passes in transition. Had an effort from close range flicked away by Bono.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Scored after just 27 seconds only to see his effort ruled out for offside. Confident in possession and provided a consistent threat on the left side.

Anthony Martial - 8

Looked hungry on his first start after a lay-off and showed his potential in Erik ten Hag’s side with several fine runs into the final third before setting up Sabitzer’s second goal.

Subs: Maguire 5, Weghorst 5, Elanga 5, Eriksen 5, Pellistri n/a

Marcel Sabitzer was on fine form in front of goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Sevilla

Yassine Bounou - 6

An unusual mix of sketchiness and skill from Sevilla’s goalkeeper. Made a superb one-handed save to deny Antony only for Sabitzer to open the scoring less than a minute later. Could do nothing about the second goal but kept out Bruno Fernandes’ effort in the first half.

Gonzalo Montiel - 7

Collected an early yellow card for throwing the ball away in anger and looked vulnerable for the rest of the night. Sancho enjoyed some success in the one-on-ones but Montiel improved in the second half and provided an attacking threat.

Tanguy Nianzou - 5

Could not keep up with the pace and speed of Martial and Sancho who were levels ahead when in possession around the edge of the box. Did create arguably Sevilla’s best chance of the evening as his header was tipped away by David De Gea.

Marcao - 4

Allowed Sabitzer to twice run inside of him which led to the first two goals and seemed to struggle to communicate with centre-back partner Nianzou.

Marcos Acuna - 6

Tried to provide some impetus to Sevilla’s play down the left side. Got stuck into his battle with Antony but earned limited success. Very watchable though.

Fernando - 5

Had the unenviable task of dealing with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Did a decent job though was unable to impose himself fully on the game.

Nemanja Gudelj - 6

Like Fernando found himself outclassed by Casemiro but provided a few sparks out excitement in the second half as Sevilla grew into the game.

Ivan Rakitic - 5

His best chance came from a free kick on the edge of the penalty area but he curled the effort high and wide. Was relatively ineffective elsewhere.

Lucas Ocampos - 7

Easily Sevilla’s best player. His pace and power were too much at times for Malacia but Sevilla didn’t get the ball to him enough for the winger to make a lasting impact.

Oliver Torres - 4

Hooked off at half-time after going lost in the first 45 minutes. His best moment was a wayward cross into the box. A performance to forget.

Erik Lamela - 5

Grew frustrated as his team floundered trying to get the ball up to him. Was lucky to avoid a red card after a studs showing tackle on Casemiro. A poor return to England.

Subs: Jesus Navas 7, En-Nesyri 8, Suso n/a, Gomez n/a