Manchester United set new deadline for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to complete investment

The billionaire now has until Friday to finalise his £1.2bn deal

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 13 February 2024 07:44
Comments
Close
Manchester United have extended the deadline for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to complete his investment in the club.

The petrochemicals billionaire did have until midnight on Tuesday – in eastern time in the United States – to finalise his £1.2bn deal but now has a further 72 hours until Friday.

There are no concerns that Ratcliffe does not have the funds with an SEC filing saying the 71-year-old has liquid assets worth more than $4bn but that his overall value, partly due to his stake in Ineos, is “significantly in excess” of that.

On Christmas Eve, Ratcliffe agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club, with Class B shares owned by the Glazer family and Class A shares that are traded on the stock exchange.

According to the SEC filing, “19,431,468 Class A Shares, representing approximately 36.7% of the outstanding Class A Shares, have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer”.

Ratcliffe will pay $437m for Class A shares and $1.65bn in total, paying a price of $33 a share.

His stake in the club will rise to 29 percent as he has pledged to invest £237m in infrastructure while Ineos will have control of footballing operations. Ratcliffe will get two seats on the football club board, which will go to Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Dave Brailsford.

Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan, and Brailsford have been at Old Trafford and the Carrington training ground as they conduct an audit of the club.

