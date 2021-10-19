Jamie Carragher has said Manchester United must look to a “better” manager than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they are to challenge for the Premier League title and win a first trophy since 2017.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, who won the club’s last two pieces of silverware four seasons ago, in December 2018.

The former United striker has taken the club to numerous semi-finals, as well as a Europa League final last season, when his side also finished second in the Premier League.

Following their 4-2 defeat by Leicester at the weekend, United are sixth in the top-flight table, five points off leaders Chelsea, and – according to Carragher – they are unlikely to make the desired improvements with Solskjaer in charge.

The former Liverpool defender asked Sky Sports on Monday: “What is his style? What does he do? I keep hearing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talking about Manchester United of the past – counter-attacking, scoring great goals.

“It’s like a history lesson at Manchester United. He was part of that history, it was amazing, [but] what does Solskjaer do? What’s his idea? I don’t see it in terms of a plan.

“If I go back to Jurgen Klopp’s first game [at Liverpool], Adam Lallana comes off and falls in his arms, we know what it’s about. Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, three at the back, we know what it’s about. Pep Guardiola’s first game? Full-backs were in midfield, you can see it, you can feel it.

“This Manchester United at times are pressing on their own, at times are walking about. This doesn’t get worked on the training pitch and if it is, then the players aren’t taking any notice.”

United are without a win in their last three Premier League games, their loss to Leicester following a draw with Everton and defeat by Aston Villa.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last month.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a really good job as Manchester United manager,” Carragher said. “This could have gone horribly wrong for United. He came into the job with experience from Scandinavia and a year at Cardiff.

“I can’t judge Solskjaer against Jose Mourinho or Louis van Gaal, who did average jobs [at United] themselves. Solskjaer will not win a Premier League or a Champions League as Manchester United manager. He is not at the level as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola, who have got years of experience and have won major trophies.

“Ole hasn’t got that. So where he’s got them means he’s done a really good job, but this team is a good team.

“There is a feeling that if Ole wins a trophy, he should stay in a job. United are only going to win the FA Cup or Europa League; if he won one of them, United will still need to have a better manager.

“That’s not a criticism of Ole, but they need a manager that can compete with the other managers in this league.

“He knows himself, as does every Manchester United fan, that he isn’t at the same level as the other managers at the top of the Premier League.”