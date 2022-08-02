Jump to content
Manchester United Supporters Trust open consultation on Fan Share scheme

It is understood shares would carry the same voting weight as ‘B’ shares owned by the Glazer family.

Carl Markham
Tuesday 02 August 2022 22:38
Manchester United fans are to be balloted on the creation of a Fan Share scheme (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have begun a consultation process with members over proposals for the creation of a new Fan Share scheme.

Initial reaction is understood to be “overwhelmingly positive” but all MUST members will be balloted by August 9 before the proposals can be sent to the Manchester United board for approval.

Only at that stage can the full details of the shares offer be published, giving fans the option to participate.

However, it is understood under the scheme fan shares would carry the same voting weight as ‘B’ shares owned by the Glazer family, although United’s owners would not profit from the scheme.

MUST believe having fans owning shares is the best long-term guarantee of ensuring supporters have a much greater influence over the direction of the club than in the past.

